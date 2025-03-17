Trump claims Biden pardons for Jan. 6 committee ‘void, vacant’

Nicholas Kerr, ABC News
March 17, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump claimed that former President Joe Biden's preemptive pardons of members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee and others were "void, vacant, and of no future force of effect."

Trump in a post to his Truth Social network went on to say that members of that House committee are "subject to investigation at the highest level" and baselessly accused them of being responsible for their own pardons, without Biden's knowledge.

Making his claim about the pardons, Trump cited alleged use of an autopen during Biden's administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

