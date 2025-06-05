Trump directs DOJ, White House counsel to investigate Biden’s mental state in office

Politics News
Katherine Faulders and Brittany Shepherd, ABC News
June 5, 2025
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether former President Joe Biden's administration sought to conspire to cover up his mental state while in office, prompting a response from Biden.

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency," Biden said in a statement. "I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false."

The move by the White House represents a significant escalation, as it is a directive to the Justice Department to formally investigate.

It goes beyond the review into Biden's last-minute pardons before leaving office.

Biden responded to Trump's memo to Bondi and the Department of Justice, calling an investigation "nothing more than a mere distraction" and defending his decision-making ability. In a statement he says any suggestion he was not in control is "ridiculous and false."

"This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations," Biden said in a statement sent to ABC News.

The president directed the U.S.'s top law enforcement official, in coordination with his White House counsel, to investigate "the circumstances surrounding Biden's supposed execution of numerous executive actions during his final years in office," according to a statement from the White House.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump and China’s Xi speak amid trade war, Chinese state media reports

Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
Jun. 5, 2025
Politics News

Harvard calls Trump’s proclamation to block foreign students from attending university ‘illegal retaliatory step’

Selina Wang and Kelsey Walsh, ABC News
Jun. 5, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital