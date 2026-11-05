Trump dismisses prospect of replacing Hegseth amid Iran war fallout, looming Democratic investigations

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks while participating in a discussion during the U.S. Army's 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition, October 14, 2026 in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would remain on the job, even as he acknowledged that the war with Iran had contributed to Republicans' sweeping midterm losses and as Democrats prepare to use their new congressional majority to potentially investigate the Pentagon chief.

Trump dismissed the possibility of replacing Hegseth, telling reporters he was "doing a great job." When asked about speculation that Hegseth is eyeing Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn's soon-to-be-vacated Tennessee seat, Trump predicted the defense secretary would be "very popular" in the state.

Blackburn, who won Tennessee's gubernatorial race Tuesday, declined to weigh in on who might be picked to fill her Senate seat. Asked about who would be appointed, she said, "It's not a conversation for today."

Trump's remarks come as Republicans grapple with the political fallout from the eight-month war with Iran, which has driven up gas prices and fueled voter frustration over the cost of living. The war and its economic consequences are widely seen as a major factor in Republicans' crushing midterm defeat.

"The Iran thing we had to do, and we continue to do it," Trump told reporters, adding that he believes the war will be worth it in the long term.

In April, Hegseth declared a "historic and overwhelming victory" over Iran. But fighting has continued for months, killing and wounding American troops, driving up energy costs and consuming expensive U.S. munitions that could take years to replace.

Hegseth intends to remain at the Pentagon through the end of Trump's term, according to his spokesperson.

"Secretary Hegseth will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points or launch phony investigations where no wrongdoing exists," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told ABC News Wednesday, adding Hegseth is "100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump's term in office."

Trump has privately sought input from Republicans close to the White House about how they feel Hegseth is doing in the job, according to sources familiar with the situation, as the administration grapples with the political consequences of the war and the election.

Democrats say they are preparing to use their new congressional majority to scrutinize an administration that has faced limited oversight during the past two years, with Hegseth expected to be a major target for scrutiny and possible impeachment. Democrats could use their subpoena power to attempt to question Pentagon officials about the Iran war, the legality of strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats and Hegseth's unexplained firings of senior military officers.

But party leaders are also looking to keep affordability at the forefront of their agenda, balancing investigations into the Trump administration with the economic concerns that helped deliver their sweeping midterm wins.

Vice President JD Vance, who has been widely viewed as a possible contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, distanced himself from the conflict in a candid rebuke of the administration, placing the GOP defeat on the war with Iran.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance said in a social media post Wednesday. "The president himself said so last night."

Nationally, 34% of U.S. House voters said that the war in Iran was "crucial" to their vote, while 49% said the same about the cost of living and 55% said government corruption was crucial to their vote, according to ABC News Voter Poll data.

Vance argued that Republicans could defend the decision to go to war, but should not ignore the electoral consequences.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," he added. "But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."

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