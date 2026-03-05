Trump fires DHS secretary Kristi Noem, replaces her with Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Sen. Markwayne Mullin speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on February 25, 2026 in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday said Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin will replace Kristi Noem as Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Trump made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon saying he was "pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026."

"The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland,'" Trump said in the post.

The news that the Oklahoma senator would take over Noem's job came after several sources told ABC News that Trump had called Republicans and top allies asking if he should fire her.

The president had privately expressed deep frustration over Noem's testimony during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, those sources with direct knowledge of the conversations said.

The sources said the president was upset with a particular moment during the hearing when Republican Sen. John Kennedy questioned Noem about a taxpayer-funded $220 million ad campaign. Noem repeatedly suggested the president was aware of the campaign and signed off on it.

A senior administration officials tells ABC News that the president did not sign off on a $220 million ad campaign.

"Absolutely not," the senior administration official said.

Kennedy told reporters Thursday that Trump even called him about it.

"I'm not going to speak for him. You folks know him. You can ask him yourselves, but his, I want to put it this way, his recollection and her recollection are different," Kennedy said.

Tuesday's hearing was just the latest in several incidents that have sparked concern among Trump administration officials and some Republicans on Capitol Hill, sources tell ABC News.

Just days ago, Noem and her top adviser Corey Lewandowski made the decision to temporarily suspend TSA Precheck amid the partial government shutdown -- which later had to be reversed after the White House stepped in, according to sources.

Noem has faced criticism in recent weeks over her handling of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis after the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal law enforcement. She was removed from leading operations in the state following the scrutiny, and Border Czar Tom Homan was sent in to take over.

During a Cabinet meeting in January, the president did not call on Noem to speak.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.