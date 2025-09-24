Trump hangs autopen image instead of Biden portrait in presidential portrait gallery

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question during a bilateral meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this year’s theme for the annual global meeting being “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is once again making decorative changes to the White House -- disparaging former President Joe Biden in the process.

The White House has installed a new presidential portrait gallery along the West Wing Colonnade, unveiling the wall of photos on Wednesday. While the new "Presidential Walk of Fame" features portraits of all the presidents in gilded frames, Biden's portrait is replaced with a picture of an autopen.

The White House called attention to the change on its social media.

Trump has long criticized Biden's use of the autopen, a routine method of executing official documents when signatories are unable to sign them. The use of autopen is commonplace on Capitol Hill and in the White House and has been used by former presidents on both sides of the aisle.

Trump has pushed unfounded claims that Biden didn’t understand what was going on during his presidency because of his use of an autopen to sign legislation and pardons. Trump has suggested that the pardons Biden signed using the technology should be considered null and void.

Biden has pushed back on Trump's claims.

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false," Biden said in his statement.

Trump has teased in recent weeks that he would make good on this extraordinary move as he continues to disparage Biden’s legacy.

"It’s a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen," Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller earlier this month.

The colonnade has served as an iconic part of the White House since it was built during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency. The open-air walkway has been used by presidents and their staffers to travel quickly between the West Wing and the Executive Residence.

The gallery is part of Trump's larger changes to the White House grounds which include paving over the grass and adding tables with umbrellas where he has since hosted dinners at the so-called "Rose Garden Club."

Construction is also underway for an expansive new ballroom, which Trump has touted.

This also isn’t the first time Trump has attempted to use his power to erase symbols of those he has disagreed with from being featured inside the White House.

In June, the Trump White House removed a portrait of Hillary Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state as well as Trump challenger in the 2016 election. Clinton's portrait was replaced it with a red, white and blue painting of Trump. Then in August, Trump moved portraits of former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush from the entryway of the White House to have a less-prominent position.

