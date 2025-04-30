Trump hopes Hegseth will be ‘great’ defense secretary despite Signal flap

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump expressed confidence in Pete Hegseth on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with ABC News, saying he hopes the former Fox News host will be a "great" defense secretary amid a bevy of press reports calling his leadership into question.

"I had a talk with him, and whatever I said I probably wouldn't be inclined to tell you," Trump told ABC News anchor and Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran. "But -- we had a good talk. He's a talented guy. He's young. He's smart, highly educated. And I think he's gonna be a very good defense -- hopefully a great defense secretary."

Trump's vote of confidence in Hegseth comes amid scrutiny over Hegseth's use of the Signal app to communicate sensitive military plans to members of the administration and, in at least one case, his wife, who does not hold a security clearance.

Asked by Moran whether Trump has "a hundred percent confidence" in Hegseth, Trump fired back.

"I don't have -- a hundred percent confidence in anything, OK? Anything," Trump said. "Do I have a hundred percent? It's a stupid question."

"It's a pretty important position," Moran said.

"No, no, no," Trump said. "You don't have a hundred percent. Only a liar would say, 'I have a hundred percent confidence.'"

