Trump implies Hamas given approval to act as police force for ‘a period of time’

World News
Meredith Deliso and Fritz Farrow, ABC News
October 13, 2025
Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal returns from Hamas captivity in Gaza. (Photo by Sharon Eilon/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- President Donald Trump implied Hamas has been given approval to act as a Palestinian police force in Gaza "for a period of time" in the wake of implementing phase one of the ceasefire agreement.

While en route to the Middle East early Monday aboard Air Force One, Trump responded to a question from a reporter about reports of Hamas rearming themselves.

"Well, they [Hamas] are standing because they do want to stop the problems, and they've been open about it, and we gave them approval for a period of time," Trump said.

Trump continued that Palestinians are returning to buildings that have been destroyed, after two years of war, and "a lot of bad things can happen."

"We want it to be safe. I think it's going to be fine. Who knows? Who knows for sure?" he said. "But I think it's going to be fine."

ABC News has asked the White House for further comment and has not yet received a response.

The first phase of the U.S.-brokered peace deal went into effect on Friday, calling for the return of all living and dead hostages in Gaza in exchange for the release of scores of Palestinian prisoners and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area.

While Trump’s overall 20-point peace plan proposal calls for the disarmament of Hamas and stipulates the militant group cannot play a role in the future governance of Gaza, these points are not covered by the initial phase of the agreement.

The final 20 remaining living hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, were returned to Israel on Monday as part of an exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, officials said.

On Monday, Trump said negotiations on phase two of the peace plan for Gaza had "started," though he did not specify what that entailed.

"I mean, it started as far as we're concerned," Trump said during remarks in Egypt, where he attended a signing ceremony after addressing the Israeli Knesset earlier in the day. “Phase two has started. And, you know, the phases are all a little bit mixed in with each other. You’re gonna start cleaning up. You look at Gaza -- it needs a lot of cleanup."

ABC News' Shannon K. Kingston contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump, world leaders gather in Egypt for ceasefire deal signing with Netanyahu absent

Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
Oct. 13, 2025
World News

Elation for families of living hostages, while those of deceased decry delay

Jon Haworth, ABC News
Oct. 13, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital