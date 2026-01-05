Trump implies he may target Colombia’s president, says Cuba appears ‘ready to fall’

US President Donald Trump during a news conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Nicole Combeau/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- President Donald Trump implied on Sunday that Colombian President Gustavo Petro could face U.S. action soon, following the American attack on Venezuela that saw its president, Nicolas Maduro, captured and taken to face trial in the U.S.

Trump also appeared to threaten Cuba, the leftist government that has been a longtime ally of Maduro and his authoritarian regime in Venezuela.

"Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he's not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you," Trump told reporters Sunday.

Asked if the U.S. would launch a military operation against Colombia, Trump responded, "It sounds good to me."

Earlier on Sunday, Petro released a statement on the operation against Venezuela and Trump's previous comments about him, saying, "I deeply reject Trump speaking without knowing; my name does not appear in the judicial files on drug trafficking over 50 years, neither from before nor from the present."

"Stop slandering me, Mr. Trump. That's not how you threaten a Latin American president who emerged from the armed struggle and then from the people's struggle for Peace in Colombia," he added.

Following the removal of Maduro in Venezuela, reporters asked Trump if the U.S. had a similar plan to deal with Cuba, to which he said that the government in Havana only survived because of Venezuelan largesse.

"Now, they won't have that money coming in. They won't have the income coming in. You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday, you know that a lot of Cubans were killed," Trump said.

Trump said the Cubans killed on Saturday were trying to protect Maduro. According to Cuban officials, at least 32 Cuban nationals were killed in the U.S. operation.

"Cuba looks like it's ready to fall. I don't know how they -- if they're going to hold out, but Cuba now has no income," Trump said. "They got all of their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil. They're not getting any of it. And Cuba literally is ready to fall. And you have a lot of great Cuban Americans that are going to be very happy about this."

Asked again if the U.S. is considering action in Cuba, the president said he did not think it necessary because "it looks like it's going down."

In Venezuela, meanwhile, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was appointed as interim president by the country's Supreme Court, which described the U.S. capture of Maduro as a "kidnapping."

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are scheduled to make their initial appearances on Monday in a federal court in Manhattan.

On Saturday, Rodriguez demanded Maduro's return and vowed to defend Venezuela against American aggression.

On Sunday, Rodriguez posted a statement to social media in which she invited "the U.S. government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence."

In comments to The Atlantic, Trump threatened further action in Venezuela if Rodriguez failed to "do what's right." Asked what he wanted from Rodriguez, Trump called for "total access" to the country's oil reserves.

"We're in charge," Trump told reporters of the situation in the country on Sunday. The president said that he had not spoken to Rodriguez. Asked if he planned to, the president said, "At the right time, I will."

ABC News' Meghan Mistry, Hannah Demissie and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.