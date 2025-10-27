Trump in Japan for 2nd stop of Asia tour, high-stakes Xi meeting on the horizon

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Monday, the second stop on his Asia tour that will culminate in a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

Trump visited with Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Monday after landing in Tokyo.

On Tuesday in Japan, or late Monday eastern time, Trump will meet with new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Takaichi, a conservative, is the country's first woman to service as prime minister. Trump congratulated her on her election victory earlier this month, calling it "incredible news" for Japan. Takaichi is a protege of the late Shinzo Abe, with whom Trump developed a close diplomatic relationship during his first term.

Trump and Takaichi are set to talk trade, with Japan's previous leadership having agreed to a $550 billion investment in the U.S. in exchange for a 15% tariff rate, as well as security.

But Trump's most anticipated meeting on the three-country tour is with China's Xi on Thursday, with a goal to end a monthslong trade war between the world's two largest economics.

Trump and Xi are set to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Busan, South Korea, according to the White House. It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump's return to office.

Trump's expressed optimism on striking a deal with Xi, telling reporters on Air Force One that he thinks there will be a "successful transaction."

“We're going to have a great talk. I have a lot of respect for President Xi. I like him a lot. He likes me a lot," Trump said as he flew to Japan.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, said the administration reached a "substantial framework" in tariff negotiations with Chinese counterparts ahead of Thursday.

"The president had given me maximum leverage when he threatened 100% tariffs if the Chinese imposed their rare earth global export controls, so I think we have averted that," Bessent said, adding that the levies on Chinese goods would be avoided if the deal holds.

Bessent didn't provide specifics on the framework, but suggested American soybean farmers would be happy. Farmers have been caught in the administration's global tariff fight, particularly with China importing more soybeans than any other country but currently buying none from the U.S.

"I believe, when the announcement of the deal with China is made public, that our soybean farmers will feel very good about what's going on, both for this season and the coming seasons, for several years," Bessent said.

While in Asia, Trump has faced questions on whether he will try to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. The two men met three times during Trump's first term, and Trump was the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea.

"I'd love to meet with him if he'd like to meet. I got along great with Kim Jong Un. I liked him. He liked me. If he wants to meet, I'll be in South Korea," Trump said on Air Force One.

Trump even said he was open to possibly extending his trip, which is set to wrap on Thursday.

"I think the answer would be yeah. I would do that, sure," Trump told reporters when asked if he'd stay in Asia longer to make such a meeting happen.

