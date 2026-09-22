Trump in United Nations speech says ‘big decision’ ahead: Make a deal or ‘annihilate’ Iran

President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters, Sept. 22, 2026, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said during his speech to global leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday that he has a "big decision" to make: to strike a deal with Iran to end the war or to "annihilate the Islamic Republic" and "drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness."

"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?" Trump said.

"Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?” Trump added.

The president's message comes as a core Iranian delegation traveled to New York for the gathering of world leaders.

Since the war began nearly seven months ago the president has made repeated threats to launch devastating attacks on Iran, only to pull back in hopes of a deal. He has backed off large threats on at least eight occasions.

The president has claimed that he is not on any timeline and told reporters that the upcoming midterm elections do not impact his strategy. On Tuesday, Trump said in his speech that he doesn't believe there will be an agreement before the midterm elections.

"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election," Trump said.

But later, Trump claimed that he will "get it done" fast when it comes to Iran.

"In addition, the United States and Iran will definitely get it done. We will get it done, one way or the other. It's going to be done. It's got to be done fast," Trump added.

The president also pushed back on assertions that the U.S. is low on munitions despite a Pentagon report acknowledging the war with Iran created a shortage.

"The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low and munitions, but that's not true. We have more munitions than we could ever possibly even think of using, and we're building them at levels that we have never done before. We are adding to our stockpiles faster than we have ever been able to do before," Trump said.

The president seemed to make his case for the war as the impacts reverberate across the globe, once again pointing to the history of terrorism and oppression by the Iranian regime.

"As president of the most extraordinary nation in history, I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day," the president said.

"I do not believe in letting problems fester. They only become harder to solve. So while others have talked, I have acted. While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them," Trump added.

The president also thanked the UN for its support for a resolution to say that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon. He also made the case to European allies that his decision to go to war with Iran would also protect them, saying he hoped those nations "realized that."

The president, after making the case for the war, then urged global leaders to show unity -- and promised that crushing oil prices will fall as soon as the war ends.

"If we stand united, we will soon see a world free of the last 51-year menace of Iranian terror, and oil prices will come plummeting down even lower than they were at the start of the conflict. And they were very low in the United States. They were really low. With courage and resolve, anything is possible," Trump said.

The average gallon of regular is $4.46 a gallon -- around $1.52 more since the start of the war; diesel is at $6.51 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Trump asserts U.S. dominance over Western Hemisphere

Trump threatened other countries during his speech, asserting American dominance over the Western Hemisphere.

The president took aim at the United States' neighbors to the south, including Cuba, saying that his administration is "seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba."

"Marco Rubio is handling a negotiation. He's deep into negotiations with Cuba. Let's see what happens. We'll not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep," the president said, as the Cuban delegation rose from their seats to exit the assembly hall.

Trump touted his administration's collaboration with the regime of Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who rose to power after the U.S.-led ouster of Nicolas Maduro. The two are set to meet Tuesday evening.

Trump highlighted that the U.S. signed an oil deal with the Rodriguez regime in August, which he has claimed will drive down gas prices around the world.

The president also promoted the United States' unilateral strikes against alleged drug traffickers in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, comparing drug cartels to "the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere."

"Upon taking office, I designated the drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and unleashed the United States Armed forces to eliminate them,” Trump said.

Trump also noted that he struck a new agreement with Greenland, which he said would give the U.S. greater control over the island.

"We will have the complete ability to do what is necessary to defend the American continent, and also Europe and other places," Trump said of the agreement.

Trump signed the security deal with the prime ministers of Greenland and Denmark later Tuesday.

Trump said he won't 'rein in' artificial intelligence development

As lawmakers and tech leaders express concerns about artificial intelligence and its rapid growth, Trump said that the U.S. will "encourage" AI development, instead of "rein it in."

"Other law enforcement bodies that will rein things in if we have to do that, but we will only encourage super-intelligence. We're going to encourage it, not rein it in. We're going to watch it closely through the Department of Justice," Trump said.

Trump, who said he would rebrand "artificial intelligence" as "super-intelligence," repeated his message that the U.S. leads China on AI development -- and that "whoever wins super-intelligence wins."

"I'm not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution, many say bigger than the Industrial Revolution or the internet itself," Trump said.

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