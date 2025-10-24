Trump likely to name White House ballroom after himself, officials say

Katherine Faulders, ABC News
October 24, 2025
President Donald Trump will likely name his new $300 million ballroom after himself, according to senior administration officials.

Already, officials are referring to it as "The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom." That name will likely stick, ABC News was told.

Trump has not publicly said what he intends to name the ballroom, but he is known for branding his construction projects after himself -- and it appears this project will be no different.

When asked by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce on Thursday if he has a name for his ballroom yet, Trump smiled and said: "I won't get into that now."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

