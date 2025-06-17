Trump meeting with advisers in Situation Room underway amid Israel-Iran strikes

Michelle Farsi/Zuffa LLC

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump's meeting with advisers in the Situation Room was underway on Tuesday afternoon, a White House official confirmed, as Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes.

The meeting came hours after Trump arrived back in Washington after leaving the G7 summit in Canada early, citing tensions in the Middle East and instructing his national security team on Monday night to be ready in the Situation Room upon his arrival.

Trump early on Tuesday denied having had contact with leaders in Iran, saying he hadn't reached out about a potential ceasefire and that he was "not too much in the mood" to negotiate with Iran.

"I've been negotiating. I told them to do the deal," Trump said. "They should have done the deal. The cities have been blown to pieces, lost a lot of people. They should have done the deal. I told them do the deal, so I don't know. I'm not too much in the mood to negotiate."

He also seemed to dismiss a recent assessment from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who had said Iran wasn't working on a nuclear weapon. Trump said on Tuesday he thought Iran was "very close" to having such a weapon.

Trump in a post on his Truth Social network also said that he hadn't reached out to Iran "in any way, shape or form," calling reports that he had done so "fabricated."

"If they want to talk, they know how to reach me," Trump said in a post early on Tuesday. "They should have taken the deal that was on the table -- Would have save a lot of lives!!!"

Israel on Friday began an attack on Iran, launching a series of aerial strikes that Israeli officials described as a preemptive strike. Israeli leaders and Trump have separately called for Tehran to put an end to efforts to create nuclear weapons.

Diplomats from the United States and Iran held a series of talks in Muscat, Oman, beginning in April, with the sixth round due to begin last Sunday. Those talks were cancelled as the conflict between Israel and Iran began.

Trump was asked on Tuesday about Gabbard's testimony in March in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, where she said Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

When pressed about Gabbard's comments, Trump dismissed them.

"I don't care what she said, I think they were very close to having one," Trump said.

Trump has not ruled out American participation in the conflict, although the U.S. has remained on the sidelines so far. Trump has issued, however, a stern warning to Iran on Tuesday over U.S. troops and assets in the region, instructing Tehran "not to touch our troops."

"We'll come down so hard if they do anything to our people," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

