Trump moves nuclear submarines in response to Russia’s ‘highly provocative’ statement

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said on Friday he's ordered two nuclear submarines to move in the "appropriate regions" in response to what he called "highly provocative statements" from the deputy chair of Russia's security council, Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump announced the move in a post to his social media platform. He did not specify in the post exactly where the submarines would be going.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump wrote.

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances," he added.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted Trump's statement on X.

Medvedev has recently sounded off on social media on Trump's deadline for Russia to come to a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine or face severe sanctions.

"Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev posted on X earlier this week.

Trump has expressed growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. Russia launched a record 6,443 drones into Ukraine in July, ABC News reported.

On Monday, Trump announced he was moving up the timeline for Russia to make peace from 50 days to 10 days.

"I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made," Trump said. "I'm not so interested in talking anymore."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

