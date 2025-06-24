Trump narrates dizzying 24 hours from Iranian retaliation to fragile ceasefire: Timeline

Erik Marmor/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The past 24 hours in the Israel-Iran war have been been highlighted by President Donald Trump's whirlwind diplomatic efforts, aimed at being seen as a peacemaker amid the conflict.

The world seesawed between fears of escalation as Iran retaliated against the United States to Trump's surprise ceasefire announcement to his angry comments about early violations from both countries.

Notably, the president narrated the fast-changing developments in real time on his conservative social media site, showing, in often personal terms, his style of dealmaking diplomacy -- and his mounting frustration with both sides.

Here's how the sometimes dizzying sequence of events unfolded.

Monday afternoon: Iran fires missiles at US military base in Qatar



Alarms were raised when when Tehran, in response to the U.S. strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities over the weekend, retaliated on Monday by firing missiles at Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military base in the region.

Reports of the attack came in around 1 p.m. ET on Monday. The U.S. shot down the missiles with assistance from Qatar. No injuries or extensive damage were reported.

Although Trump had threatened a massive response if Iran retaliated, raising fears of escalation, he issued a statement on his social media account about 4 p.m. ET calling the attack "very weak" and said it was "very effectively countered," not mentioning any military action.

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," the president wrote. "I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured."

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote.

Monday evening: Trump announces ceasefire



The, at 6:08 p.m. ET, Trump, in a bombshell post, announced a ceasefire agreement he said would end the war within 24 hours.

The agreement described by Trump involved two 12-hour ceasefire periods that would come "when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions," Trump wrote.

Iran would start the ceasefire for the first 12 hours, Trump said, and Israel would then follow with a second 12-hour ceasefire. When that period was over, Trump said, "an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World."

"It's a great day for America. It's a great day for the Middle East. I'm very happy to have been able to get the job done," Trump told NBC News, taking credit. "I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It's going to go forever."

In the immediate aftermath of Trump's announcement, however, neither Israeli nor Iranian officials publicly commented on the proposal.

At 1:08 a.m. ET, Trump posted: "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!"

Overnight: Reports Israel and Iran continue to exchange fire



In the final hours before the ceasefire was set to go into effect, Israel and Iran launched a barrage of missiles. Israel said four people were killed and 20 injured as Iranian missiles hit Beersheba. Iran said at least 15 people were killed in strikes around the country.

Then, came reports of exchanged fire in the opening hours of the ceasefire.

Israel said Iran violated the ceasefire agreement by launching missiles between midnight and 3:30 a.m. ET, which Israel said were intercepted or fell in open areas. Iran denied firing the missiles.

Israel then acknowledged its Air Force "destroyed a radar installation near Tehran" in response to the alleged violations.

Tuesday morning: Trump lashes out at Israel and Iran



In some startlingly blunt comments, Trump showed his frustration with both Iran and Israel as he departed the White House around 6:30 a.m. ET to attend a NATO summit in the Netherlands.

"Israel as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a boatload of bombs the likes of which I've never seen before," Trump said. "The biggest load that we've seen, I'm not happy with Israel. Ok, when I say now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So, I'm not happy with him. I'm not happy with Iran either."

While he accused both nations of violating the ceasefire, much of his ire was aimed toward Israel, in language rarely heard from a president in public.

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don't know what the f--- they're doing. Do you understand that?" a visibly angry Trump told ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott when asked if both nations were committed to peace, before turning away to board his Marine One helicopter.

Soon after, he fired off a warning to Israel on social media -- in all capital letters -- to stop attacking Iran.

During the morning, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sources familiar with the call told ABC News. A White House source, in a readout of the call, said Trump was firm and direct with Netanyahu about what was necessary to sustain the ceasefire.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!" Trump wrote.

Once aboard Air Force One, on his way to the Netherlands, he told reporters he wasn't thinking about consequences for Israel when he warned against retaliation, claiming "they didn't do anything" because of his post on social media.

The Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement that Israel has "refrained from additional attacks" on Iran following the conversation between Trump and Netanyahu.

Iran said it won't violate the ceasefire unless Israel does, according to Iran’s state-run media.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fragile ceasefire appeared to be holding, 24 hours after Iran retaliated against the U.S.

