Trump offers $1M reward for voter fraud tips that result in conviction

Official White House Photo by Patrick Witty

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is offering a $1 million reward for anyone who reports voter fraud -- in past elections or in the upcoming midterm elections -- that leads to a conviction.

"Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud," Trump wrote in a social media post.

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims that there was widespread voter fraud in past elections. It is not clear where the money for this reward that the president is offering would come from.

The White House would not provide any additional details about Trump's announcement.

Trump has pushed election reform legislation, the SAVE America Act, which he says will cut down on voter fraud. The legislation requires voter ID at the ballot box and proof of citizenship to register.

The House passed the measure earlier this year; it has failed in the Senate multiple times.

Last week, Trump announced a separate fraud whistleblower program where tipsters who successfully report and prove fraud cases will be rewarded a 1% commission of the amount of money the government is able to recover. The president said he would make the determination of whether a tipster would receive a financial reward.

ABC News' Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

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