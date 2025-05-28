Trump officially pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump officially pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Wednesday.

The official word came a day after his communications adviser announced the president would pardon the pair, who are serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, posted an image on Instagram Wednesday afternoon appearing to show Trump signing and posing with the pardon. A White House official confirmed the pardon.

Savannah Chrisley had appealed to the Trump administration for pardons for her parents and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She said on Tuesday that Trump had called her to notify her that "he was signing paper pardon paperwork for both of my parents."

"I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home," the 27-year-old said in a video on Instagram on Tuesday.

The couple, who became famous for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

The charges against the Chrisleys stem from activity that occurred at least as early as 2007, when the couple allegedly provided false information to banks and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving million of dollars in loans, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. In 2014, two years after the alleged bank fraud scheme ended, the couple is accused of fabricating bank statements and a credit report that had "been physically cut and taped or glued together when applying for and obtaining a lease for a home in California."

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors said the Chrisleys had engaged in a "fifteen-year fraud spree."

"Chrisley Knows Best" premiered in 2014 and followed the lavish lifestyle of wealthy real estate developer Todd Chrisley and his family.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

