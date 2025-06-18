Trump on his ‘unconditional surrender’ demand to Iran: ‘I’ve had it’

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday was not revealing what action he might take related to Iran after multiple sources said he's been presented with a range of options by his national security team.

Asked by reporters on the South Lawn Wednesday morning, Trump said he wasn't ruling out using U.S. military assets to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

"I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," he said.

Trump met with his advisers in the Situation Room on Tuesday afternoon after departing the Group of Seven summit in Canada early, citing tensions in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, Trump had demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" in a social media post. Asked on Wednesday to elaborate what that means, Trump said: "That means I've had it, okay. I've had it. I give up."

"No more. Then we go blow up all the, you know, all the nuclear stuff that's all over the place there," Trump said.

The president said his patience has "already run out" with Iran, and that Iran wants to negotiate but be said it may be too late.

His message for the regime's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei? "I say good luck," Trump said.

The president also sought to push back on prominent MAGA voices who've been outspoken about the U.S. not getting involved in the war between Israel and Iran.

"My supporters are more in love with me today, and I'm in love with them more than they were even at election time," Trump said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

