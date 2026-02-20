Trump outlines new plan for tariffs after ‘deeply disappointing’ Supreme Court ruling

National News
Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
February 20, 2026

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Friday announced plans to impose his global tariffs a different way after the Supreme Court struck down most of the levies as illegal -- a decision he lambasted as "deeply disappointing."

"We're going forward," Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

