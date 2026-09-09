Trump ratchets up trade war, moves to ban many Canadian goods from entering US

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the Ellipse near the White House on Sept. 8, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump has escalated his economic pressure against Canada following its retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., issuing a series of proclamations Tuesday night to ban certain Canadian alcohol, dairy products and motorcycles from entering America, and imposing his 50% tariff on more goods.

The ban on the importation of some alcohol, dairy, motorcycles and mopeds would take effect on Sept. 29. at 12:01 a.m. ET.

“President Trump is doing this to make sure again that we keep a level playing field, deter retaliation, and of course protect American production,” a senior White House official told reporters.

The ban covers sparkling grape wine, malt beer, rice wine or sake, Irish and Scotch whiskies, and pisco and singani – as long as they are packaged. Other types of alcoholic beverages that are banned include tequila and mezcal if they are in containers under four liters.

The dairy now prohibited from entering the U.S. from Canada include multiple types of whey protein. Other products include cane molasses and non-alcoholic beer.

Additionally, Trump is subjecting an additional list of goods to his 50% tariffs, including golf carts and similar motor vehicles, cotton mattresses, bamboo and rattan furniture and additional types of aluminum and cheese products, according to the proclamation.

The president is, however, also removing several Canadian goods from the 50% tariffs, including non-white cement, toilet and face tissue, bed sheets and other household and hospital articles made of paper pulp, fishing rods and their accessories, chemically pure sugars and road salt.

The senior official defended the removal of these products from the tariff list saying Trump “has taken a lot more nuance when it comes to naturally occurring items or natural resources not available” in the U.S., pointing to the rock salts as an example.

"There's a region of the country that relies on rock salt from Canada in those mines, and it's not easily replaced,” the senior official said.

The updates to the list of goods being tariffed will go into effect in "one week," the official said.

In another move in response to Canada's retaliatory tariffs on Tuesday, Trump directed the U.S. General Services Administration and the U.S. Trade Representative to ban Canada from U.S. government procurement markets through which the government buys foreign goods.

“I am hereby directing the GSA, working with the USTR, to take all necessary steps to REMOVE Canadian-origin products from GSA’s Multiple Award Schedules unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Those schedules account for more than 50 BILLION DOLLARS a year.”

It’s unclear how long it would take to remove Canadian products from U.S. government purchasing contracts.

ABC News has reached out to the White House and the GSA for comment.

The senior official said Trump’s plans to impose 50% tariffs on Canadian autos on Jan. 1 remains, but that it’s possible the warring sides can reach an agreement.

“Whether we can find alternative resolutions at the table, I would say, I mean, yes, that's always a possibility,” the senior official said. “I think there's interest on the Canadian side in finding an alternative pathway, and as always, we remain– we remain open,” they later added.

In response to the latest move by the White House, Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Canada is assessing the measures.

"As has been the case for 18 months, our absolute priority remains to protect and support Canadian workers, farmers, families, and businesses in the face of these unjustified measures," LeBlanc said in a statement.

"When the United States is ready to engage in dialogue, our government will work in good faith and constructively toward establishing safer and mutually beneficial trade relations that fully respect Canadian sovereignty," the statement concluded.

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