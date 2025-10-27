Trump refuses to rule out 3rd term, says he got ‘perfect’ MRI at Walter Reed

David Mareuil / Pool/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Speaking with reporters on board Air Force One en route to Japan on Monday, President Donald Trump again refused to rule out a bid for a third presidential term, despite the 22nd Amendment limiting presidents to being elected twice.

"I would love to do it," Trump said when asked about the prospect of a 2028 presidential bid. "I have my best numbers ever. It's very terrible. I have my best numbers," he continued.

"Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me," Trump said when pressed on the matter. "All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don't," he added, referring to the Democratic Party.

The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution expressly forbids a president from being elected to office "more than twice."

Asked about whether he would be willing to fight in court over the legality of another presidential bid, Trump responded, "I haven't really thought about it."

"We have some very good people, as you know, but I've had, I have the best poll numbers I've ever had," Trump said before turning to talk about the successes of his current term in office.

When pressed about those "very good" potential Republican candidates for the 2028 presidential contest, Trump mentioned members of his own administration.

"We have great people. I don't have to get into that, but we have one of them standing right here. We have, JD, obviously the vice president is great. Marco's great," Trump said, referring to Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump dismissed the prospect of running on the 2028 Republican ticket as vice president. "Yeah, I'd be allowed to do that," Trump said. "I guess I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not -- it wouldn't be right."

Trump was later asked about the health tests he received at Walter Reed hospital earlier this month, with the president mentioning that if his health screenings come back to reveal something bad he "wouldn't run."

"And if I didn't think it was going to be good, either, I would let you know negatively. I wouldn't run. I'd do something. But the doctor said some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they've ever seen," Trump said.

Trump told reporters that he received an MRI scan as part of the "advanced imaging" tests.

"It was perfect," the president said.

When asked what that MRI was for, Trump referred the question to his doctor. "I think they gave you a very conclusive -- nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you," Trump said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.