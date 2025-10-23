Trump reverses decision to send troops to San Francisco after conversation with mayor

National News
Isabella Murray, ABC News
October 23, 2025
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's pulling back on his decision to send troops to clean up crime in San Francisco this weekend.

Trump claimed on social media that he spoke with the city's mayor, Daniel Lurie, Wednesday night, who asked the president to "give him a chance" to turn things around.

"The Federal Government was preparing to 'surge' San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress. I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Trump said the move could be a mistake, that he could fix things "much faster," but ultimately said, "Let's see how you do."

"Therefore, we will not surge San Francisco on Saturday," Trump concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Washington rescuers climb through 5 miles of snow to save stranded hikers: Sheriff

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Oct. 23, 2025
National News

‘Misguided’: Cattlemen’s trade group raises alarm over Trump plan to import beef from Argentina

Mason Leath, ABC News
Oct. 23, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital