Trump rules out using military force to acquire Greenland in Davos speech

Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
January 21, 2026
US President Donald Trump, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from Jan. 19-23. (Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(DAVOS, Switzerland) -- President Donald Trump, speaking Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland amid heightened tensions with Europe, notably ruled out using military force to acquire Greenland.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable.  But I won't do that," Trump said.

"I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force," Trump said.

Still, Trump said no other country can defend Greenland but the United States and said he is seeking "immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States."

"I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark, tremendous respect. But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We're a great power," Trump said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

