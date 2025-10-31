Trump says he hasn’t made a decision on whether to strike inside Venezuela

Politics News
ABC News
October 31, 2025
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Friday denied reports that he's made a decision to strike inside Venezuela.

"There are reports that you are considering strikes within Venezuela. Is that true?" a reporter asked the president on Air Force One as he traveled to Florida for the weekend.

"No," Trump said.

The Miami Herald reported on Friday that the administration had made a decision to attack Venezuelan military installations and that it could happen imminently.

The reporter followed up by asking him, "Have you made a decision on that?"

"No, it’s not true," Trump said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

