Trump says he will go out with police, military to patrol DC Thursday night

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump announced that he is "going out" with police and military in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to oversee the surge in federal law enforcement and National Guard, who are responding to what he says is a crime emergency in the district.

"I'm going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and, with the military, of course. So we're going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They've done a fantastic job," Trump told radio host Todd Starnes on Thursday.

The president mobilized the National Guard one week ago to assist the police, claiming crime was out of control.

The plan came a day after Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller visited the National Guard at Union Station, where they were drowned out with boos from protesters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

