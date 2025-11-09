Trump says he’ll issue $2,000 tariff dividend to all except ‘high-income people’

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that a “dividend of at least $2000 a person” will be paid to all Americans except for “high-income people,” saying the country is now wealthy as a result of his tariff policies.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER,” the president wrote.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” he added.

In an interview on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he had not spoken with Trump about the proposed dividend.

"The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms, in lots of ways, George," Bessent told anchor George Stephanopoulos. "You know, it could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president's agenda -- you know, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, deductibility of auto loans."

