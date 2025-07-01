Trump says he’ll ‘look’ at deporting Musk as feud reignites

Politics News
Rachel Scott, Fritz Farrow, Lalee Ibssa , and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
July 1, 2025
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday his administration will "have to take a look" at deporting Elon Musk after the billionaire reignited the feud with the president over his spending bill.

Musk, a South African national and a naturalized U.S. citizen, made several weekend X posts slamming Republicans over the "Big Beautiful Bill," arguing that it was adding more debt.

"It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!," Musk posted Monday afternoon.

Trump pushed back with a Truth Social post early Tuesday claiming Musk was upset about the bill eliminating the electric vehicle mandate and that "Elon would have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

When asked by reporters later in the morning if he would deport Musk, Trump said, "We'll have to take a look."

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon," he said.

Musk posted his response to Trump's Tuesday morning comments on X.

"So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now," Musk wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

