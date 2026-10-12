Trump says he’s ‘looking at’ firing US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle

Official State Department photo by Freddie Everett

President Donald Trump answered he's "looking at" firing Kimberly Guilfoyle when asked about the embattled U.S. ambassador to Greece on Monday.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign rally that his administration is "looking at it" and added that it's "not happy" over reports alleging that she used her official position and links to the Trump family to get money from a donor.

A Trump donor told ABC News last week that Guilfoyle offered access to top Trump officials in exchange for cash.

Eric Deters, a former lawyer, conservative media personality and Trump donor, alleged that Guilfoyle asked him to pay her $100,000 credit card bill in July 2025 -- days before her Senate confirmation hearing.

"It was all quid pro quo," Deters claimed about the request from Guilfoyle, who is the former wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and ex-fiance of Donald Trump Jr.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Deters' accusations.

Deters provided messages to ABC News he says he exchanged with Guilfoyle on the subject. In one message from that period, Deters alleges Guilfoyle wrote, "Honey please I need you to get this done for me today," which Deters alleged was in reference to the desired credit card payment.

ABC News has reached out to Guilfoyle, her attorney and the U.S. Embassy in Greece for comment and have not heard back.

In a statement released late Sunday, Guilfoyle's lawyers claimed that the money she was seeking was for appearances and speaking engagements that predate her nomination that have not been paid, according to The Associated Press.

Deters denies he owed Guilfoyle any money. He said he ended up not making the payment because he didn’t have the money.

Deters is considered a controversial character in Kentucky politics. He ran for Kentucky governor in 2023 and to represent Kentucky's 4th Congressional District in the House in 2024; he lost both races in the primaries.

A former lawyer, Deters had his law license suspended in 2012 for actions in multiple cases including comments he made about a judge and improper solicitation of a possible client. In refusing to reinstate Deters' law license in 2021, the Kentucky Supreme Court said he had a "notorious propensity" for filing "malicious or frivolous lawsuits," according to court documents.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. embassy in Greece said Guilfoyle's "career in and out of public service is guided by deep and abiding values" and "the Ambassador remains committed to representing the American people with dedication and integrity."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he wouldn't answer questions about Guilfoyle's alleged conduct last week while departing Athens, Greece.

"I don't even know if it's true or not true," Rubio said. "So it's just not going to work that way, and it will certainly not going to work that way when I'm sitting in another country."

But White House and State Department leadership have held discussions on how to address the allegations against Guilfoyle, including possibly dismissing her, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Both sources cautioned, however, that no final decision had been made; one source said the the president would have final say over any action.

Several officials close to Rubio have expressed their frustration with Guilfoyle, whose reported misconduct loomed over Rubio’s high-profile visit to Athens last week. Guilfoyle was present throughout the secretary’s program in Greece, even appearing at some events that she had not been invited by the State Department to attend, one U.S. official said.

The official said that the State Department’s inspector general is examining claims of possible misconduct by Guilfoyle, but it is unclear if a formal probe has been launched and the department has declined to publicly comment on any investigation.

ABC News' Jay O'Brien contributed to this report.

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