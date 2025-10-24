Trump says he’s terminating trade talks with Canada over TV ad about tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speak as they pose for a photo, at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett - Pool / Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said he's terminating trade negotiations with Canada citing a negative TV advertisement about tariffs.

"TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," Trump posted on his social media platform.

The ad campaign in question was rolled out earlier this month by the Canadian province of Ontario. The ad features audio of excerpts of a 1987 address by then-President Ronald Reagan that came as he imposed some duties on Japanese products but cautioned about the long-term economic risks of high tariffs and the threat of a trade war.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute said in a statement on social media Thursday evening that the Canadian ad campaign used "selective audio and video" of Reagan and "misrepresents" what he said in the address.

Referring to the Canadian ad campaign, Trump said, "They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts."

The Supreme Court is set to decide this term whether Trump's sweeping global reciprocal tariffs are an illegal use of emergency authority granted by Congress -- and whether tens of billions of dollars collected so far must be refunded.

Earlier this month, in a White House meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump signaled optimism about a potential U.S.-Canada trade deal, saying the two sides had "come a long way" in negotiations.

In July, Trump issued a 35% tariff on most goods and raw materials from Canada.

