Trump says his ‘Great Ballroom’ will be used for ‘future Presidential Inaugurations’

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted new renderings of his "Great Ballroom" and said it "will also be used for future Presidential Inaugurations."

"Two views of the Great Ballroom being built on the site of our wonderful White House -- It is on budget, and ahead of schedule!" Trump said of the construction on the former site of the demolished East Wing.

In the social media post, Trump claimed that the new ballroom "will also be used for future Presidential Inaugurations," because of the ballroom's expected "unprecedented structural, safety, and security features."

According to the Library of Congress, the Constitution lays out the language of the inaugural oath but does not dictate where the ceremony must take place.

The Library of Congress adds that in the 21st century, "inaugurations usually take place on the west front of the U.S. Capitol," but adds that "there have been many other inauguration sites in the nation's history."

Trump initially said in July that the $300 million ballroom project would not interfere with the existing White House structure. Later, when crews began tearing down the East Wing, an official said the "entirety of the East Wing will be modernized" as the massive 90,000 square foot ballroom is built.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has sued to stop the project.

In January, a federal judge presiding over the challenge signaled doubts about the Trump administration's argument that the president has the legal authority to undertake the renovations and to fund them with private donations.

That judge said the decision on whether to block Trump's renovation plans will "hopefully" come this month.

