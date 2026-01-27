Trump says Homan mission to Minneapolis going ‘very nicely’ amid shooting backlash

President Donald Trump departs the White House, January 27, 2026, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted the arrival of his border czar, Tom Homan, on a mission to Minneapolis -- as he took personal charge of dealing with the backlash following the second fatal shooting of an American citizen by federal agents in the city.

The president, who had said Homan would report directly to him, sounded positive about his change in course so far, saying Homan had met with Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and would do the same with Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey.

"I hear things are going very nicely," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for Iowa, where he was set to deliver remarks on the economy. But there has been no apparent immediate change or pullback in the deployment of federal immigration enforcement agents -- as Walz and Frey have demanded.

The White House has noticeably sought to put some distance between the president and the controversial words of his top officials in the immediate aftermath of the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse.

Trump on Sunday declined to defend the agents involved, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said she hadn't heard Trump characterize Pretti the same way as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller or Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem -- both of whom had quickly accused him of domestic terrorism without any evidence.

Trump on Tuesday also publicly broke with Miller, telling reporters he does not believe Pretti was an "assassin" as Miller had described him.

When asked if he believes Pretti's death was justified, Trump said a "big investigation" is underway and suggested he would be monitoring it personally.

"I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself," Trump said.

At the same time, Trump continued to criticize Pretti for having a gun on him, which state and local officials said he was lawfully carrying with a concealed carry permit, telling reporters: "You can’t walk in with guns."

On what his message is for Pretti's family, Trump told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce: "Well, I'm looking at that whole situation. I love everybody. I love all of our people. I love his family. And it's a very sad situation."

Still, Trump stood by Noem on Tuesday and told reporters she won't be stepping down.

"I think she's done a very good job. The border is totally secure," Trump said.

Noem met with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday as scrutiny grew over the shooting and the administration's response, sources told ABC News. While sources said Noem is expected to keep her job as of now, her focus is expected to shift to other priorities.

A person familiar with the planning said Homan is likely to focus on more targeted immigration enforcement efforts.

Homan's arrival also comes as Customs and Border Protection commander-at-large Greg Bovino is set to leave Minneapolis to return to El Centro, California, and resume his duties as chief of that sector, multiple sources told ABC News. Some Border Patrol agents are also leaving Minneapolis.

Earlier Tuesday, in a radio interview on "Sid & Friends In the Morning," Trump said that if Minneapolis officials give the federal government "their criminals" then it "all goes away" when asked about the possibility of some federal forces leaving the state.

"What we need is their criminals. You know, they have criminals. And all I said, 'just give us your criminals' and if you give us the criminals, it all goes away," the president said.

Trump also recounted calls he had with both Walz and Frey on Monday amid growing tensions in Minneapolis.

"Actually, they were both great conversations," Trump said. "So, let's hope that turns out to be so."

Walz, who was critical of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in an op-ed on Monday, said he and Homan agreed to an "open dialogue" after their meeting on Tuesday.

"Governor Walz met with Tom Homan this morning and reiterated Minnesota's priorities: impartial investigations into the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, a swift, significant reduction in the number of federal forces in Minnesota, and an end to the campaign of retribution against Minnesota," Walz's office said in a statement.

"The Governor and Homan agreed on the need for an ongoing dialogue and will continue working toward those goals, which the President also agreed to yesterday. The Governor tasked the Minnesota Department of Public Safety as the primary liaison to Homan to ensure these goals are met," the statement read.

Frey called his meeting with Homan "productive" in a series of posts on X.

"I reiterated that my main ask is for Operation Metro Surge to end as quickly as possible. Public safety works best when it's built on community trust, not tactics that create fear or division," he said.

Frey added he made it clear to Homan that "Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws."

