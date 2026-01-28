Trump says ‘massive Armada’ heading to Iran, warns time is running out for nuclear deal

ABC News
January 28, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump walks over to reporters to make a brief statement before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Marine One on January 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a "massive Armada" was heading toward Iran and warned Tehran to make a nuclear deal or the attack will be "far worse."

"A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary," Trump wrote in a social media post.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse!" Trump added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

