Trump says new call for regime change in Iran justified by ‘imminent threats’ to US

People take shelter as Iran launched missiles and drones towards Israel following the US-Israeli attacks, in Jerusalem on February 28, 2026. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- In announcing the U.S. military strike on Iran, President Donald Trump went significantly beyond his previous justification of destroying the country's nuclear program.

He's now also calling for regime change -- and encouraging the Iranian people to rise up and overthrow their government.

Three sources briefed on the attack told ABC News that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted during the strikes.

But whether American bombing could help make regime change happen -- without also deploying U.S. forces on the ground -- was unclear, as was who might replace Iran's current leaders.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people," Trump announced in a video posted to his social media account early Saturday morning.

Speaking to what he called "the great, proud people of Iran," he added, "I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand."

"When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations," he said.

"For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let's see how you respond." he said.

"America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach," he said.

Shortly after, in a brief phone call with a Washington Post reporter, the president said that all he wants is "freedom for the people" of Iran.

In January, during widespread protests in Iran when thousands of Iranians were reported killed, Trump posted on social media, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING -- TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price."

"HELP IS ON ITS WAY," Trump added at the time, though he faced criticism for taking no further action at that point.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his own video statement Saturday echoed Trump's call, saying the attack's goal was "to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran."

Iran has claimed it is not pursuing a nuclear weapon and has the sovereign right to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for civilian purposes.

Imminent threat?

Up to now, Trump has said he preferred a diplomatic solution and has not presented a clear justification for why strikes are needed now, since he has repeatedly insisted Iran's nuclear program was "obliterated" in U.S. strikes he ordered last June -- a claim he repeated at last week's State of the Union address.

In making his new case for the strikes, the president is arguing attacks are warranted to "defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime" without providing clear evidence of that.

Trump also argued Iranian missiles could "soon" reach the U.S -- but the president has provided no details.

Iran is "developing long range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas and could soon reach the American homeland," he said.

Yet, according to a one-page document released by the Defense Intelligence Agency earlier this year, Iran is looking to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile by 2035.

Just a few days ago, after the president's State of the Union address, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters Iranian missiles could reach the United States "one day."

"Clearly, they are headed in a pathway to one day being able to develop weapons that can reach the continental U.S. They already possess weapons that can reach much of Europe already now as we speak, and the ranges continue to grow every single year exponentially," Rubio said.

Whether the Iranian missile threat was "imminent" -- and whether Congress should vote on committing American troops to an extensive military operation -- aimed at pursuing such a broad goal of regime change in Iran -- will likely dominate the debate when lawmakers return to Washington this week.

