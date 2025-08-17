Trump shares Melania Trump’s letter to Putin

Kelsey Walsh, ABC News
August 17, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump shared on social media the "peace letter" from first lady Melania Trump that was hand delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on Friday.

The first lady writes "it is time" to protect children and future generations worldwide.

"Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger," Melania Trump's letter begins.

The first lady states that all children are born innocent, regardless of their nationality, political views or beliefs.

"A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity -- an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology," she said.

"In today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them -- a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future," she continued.

The first lady tells the Russian president that protecting children "will do more than serve Russia alone" and "will serve humanity itself."

"Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today," she concludes.

"It is time," she signs off.

The physical letter was first obtained by Fox News Digital.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

