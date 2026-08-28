Trump signs proclamation to pause some beef tariffs despite backlash from farmers, GOP

Packages of ground beef are displayed in a cooler at a store, Aug. 24, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump has formally signed a proclamation temporarily lifting tariffs on some foreign imports of beef beginning Sept. 1, despite the firestorm of backlash he has received from farmers and Republican lawmakers over the action.

This action only applies to lean beef trimmings "to combine with U.S. beef" for ground beef, the White House said. These meat parts already entered the U.S. at a low tariff, but this action expands the amount to 300,000 metric tons.

The proclamation does not specify any countries by name that this action applies to -- something the administration has been tight-lipped about.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins was asked in an interview where the U.S. is importing this beef from.

"I am actually not part of any of those conversations, so I am not sure what that looks like," she said, deferring to the U.S. Trade Representative.

But the proclamation does specify that it does not apply to countries with existing country-specific beef quotas, and it does not modify preexisting beef commitments for countries with a free trade agreement with the U.S.

The proclamation said the temporary tariff pause “encourages” beef to be sold at a 25% discount. Trump suggested the possibility of ending the action early if the companies do not follow through in lowering the price of beef.

“If the action taken in this proclamation does not result in a lower sale price of imported ground beef, I may end the action taken in this proclamation in order to, among other things, prevent a windfall to foreign producers,” he wrote in the proclamation.

The president initially announced this move last Friday, touting it as an effort to lower beef prices in the U.S. This comes as midterm elections are around the corner, with grocery prices top of mind for voters. But it prompted swift backlash from farmers, ranchers and Republican lawmakers who argue that it hurts the domestic agriculture industry and undercuts American beef production.

Montana Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy criticized the administration's decision and said he even advised the president against it.

"I’ve advised President Trump against this course of action for a year because American ranchers have been struggling against the packer monopoly for decades, and this will further harm them - most of whom are MAGA Republicans,” Sen. Sheehy posted on social media.

Wyoming Republican Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso also expressed his disapproval for the plan, saying on social media that "Americans want US beef on the table – not foreign imports."

"It needs to be easier – not harder – for Wyoming ranchers to feed America. I will continue to fight for policies that strengthen Wyoming beef producers and invest in the American cattle herd," he added.

In addition to this proclamation, the Trump administration is considering a rollout of separate policy changes sought by the beef industry in an attempt to allay some criticism from ranchers and Republican lawmakers, a source familiar with the discussions told ABC News.

The administration has repeatedly stressed that this beef import plan is short term and will only be in effect for 90 days, which will not officially begin until Sept. 1.

The 300,000 metric tons of imported lean beef trimmings that are facing tariff relief are expected to be delivered in three 30-day tranches.

ABC News' Soo Youn contributed to this report.

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