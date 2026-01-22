Trump sues Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase for alleged ‘political’ account closures

National News
Max Zahn and Elizabeth Schulze, ABC News
January 22, 2026
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday sued JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon for $5 billion, alleging the bank closed his accounts for “political and social motivations," according to a court filing.

The lawsuit says in early 2021 the bank notified Trump and his businesses that several of his accounts would close after decades at the bank. That came in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a statement to ABC News, JPMorgan said the suit has “no merit” and they will fight it in court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

5-year-old asylum seeker detained as ICE expands enforcement in Minnesota

Laura Romero, ABC News
Jan. 22, 2026
National News

Uvalde victim’s dad reacts to acquittal: ‘We had a little hope, but it wasn’t enough’

Peter Charalambous and Jim Scholz, ABC News
Jan. 22, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital