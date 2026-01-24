Trump threatens 100% tariff on Canada if it makes a deal with China

President Donald Trump greets Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (Evan Vucci - Pool / Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump threatened a 100% tariff on Canada if the country goes through and solidifies a trade deal with China.

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.

Canadian officials did not immediately respond Saturday.

In his post, Trump does not make clear the deal he is referring to between China and Canada, but the two countries reached an agreement last Friday which would see Canada slash its 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower tariffs on Canadian agricultural products in China.

This is Trump's latest attack against Canada and it comes after yesterday’s social media post where he claimed Canada was against his so-called "Golden Dome" missile defense project and blasted the country's trade deal with China.

In remarks Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pushed back on Trump's criticism.

"Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership in the economy, in security, and in rich cultural exchange," Carney said. "But Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian."

Last Friday, Trump was asked whether he was worried about the growing closeness between China and Canada as Carney was visiting the country. Trump indicated he had no problem with Carney signing a trade deal with China.

"That's what he should be doing. It's a good thing for him to sign a trade deal. If you can get a deal with China, you should do that," Trump said at the time.

In his post Saturday, Trump referred to the Canadian leader as "governor" rather than prime minister, which he had taken to doing with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in reference to Trump's suggestion that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state.

The latest threat against Canada also comes after Trump walked back tariffs he threatened to impose on European allies who didn't agree to his efforts to acquire Greenland. Trump said he and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have "formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland."

