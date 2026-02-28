Trump threatens ‘certain death’ to Iranian guard who don’t ‘lay down’ weapons

A plume of smoke rises after an explosion on February 28, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump threatened "certain death" to elite forces in the Iranian regime and advised the country's military to lay down their weapons as the United States and Israel launched attacks on the country early Saturday.

Announcing the "massive and ongoing operation" against Iran and its Middle East proxies, Trump promised immunity to members of "the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces and all of the police if they "lay down" their weapons now.

"So, lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death," Trump said in a video address released overnight.

To the people of Iran, Trump said, "The hour of your freedom is at hand."

"When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take," he added. "This will probably be your only chance for generations."

Trump explained that among the reasons for launching the military operation is that the Iranian regime has failed to negotiate in good faith a deal in which they would agree to stop pursuing nuclear weapons.

Iran has stated numerous times that it doesn't want nuclear weapons, but believes it has the right to use nuclear power for civilian purpose. It had also been part of a nuclear deal with the U.S., which Trump withdrew from during his first term.

Trump said Iran's "menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the U.S.-Israel strikes on Saturday were "wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate."

Trump did not specifically say what led his administration to believe the U.S. was in imminent danger.

In a sobering message to the American people, Trump said, "The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties."

"That often happens in war. But we're doing this not for now, we're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission," Trump said.

He said that after the U.S. targeted Iran's nuclear facilities last year in limited strikes, the regime continued to rebuild its nuclear program.

"They rejected every opportunity to remove their nuclear ambitions and we can't take it anymore," Trump said.

He said Iran was developing long-range missiles with the capability of threatening U.S. allies in Europe and U.S. troops stationed overseas and "could soon reach the American homeland."

Trump said the operation intends to "prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests."

"We are going to destroy their missiles and raise their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated," Trump said. "We are going to annihilate their Navy. We're going to ensure that the region's terror proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces."

ABC News contributor Steve Ganyard, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and former deputy assistant secretary of state, said it appears the U.S. operation in Iran will be a "dayslong" effort.

"I think the real point here in what the president is saying, this could be a long-term effort," Ganyard said. "This isn't just a pinprick. They are going after missile sites. They're going after nuclear sites. The president did mention naval sites."

Ganyard said that it appears the U.S. military has a list of widespread targets not seen in previous attacks, such as "Operation Midnight Hammer" that targeted Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025.

"The U.S. is hitting things that Iran could do to effect the rest of the world, which include nuclear sites, missile sites, the [Iranian] Navy that may be able to close the very strategic waters that could effect the global economy," Ganyard said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.