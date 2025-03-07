Trump threatens Russia with sanctions, tariffs until ceasefire, peace deal with Ukraine

Molly Nagle and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
March 7, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said he would turn up the heat on Russia until it reaches a ceasefire and peace deal with Ukraine.

Trump threatened Russia with sanctions and tariffs in a Truth Social post.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you," he posted without further details.

The Biden administration previously issued sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine three years ago.

Trump has come under criticism for not being tough on Putin during his negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict. He has falsely and repeatedly claimed that Ukraine started the war.

The president's post came hours after Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine in which it deployed 261 missiles and drones that targeted energy and gas infrastructure in various regions, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Trump administration also paused military aid and intelligence data with Ukraine this week, following last week's explosive argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

