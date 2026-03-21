Trump threatens to put ICE agents in airports starting Monday amid DHS funding impasse

Travelers wait in line at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, March 20, 2026. (Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is ready to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports starting Monday if Democrats don’t agree to a funding package to end the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

"I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, 'GET READY.' NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!" the president wrote in a post to his social media platform.

In an earlier social media post on Saturday, Trump wrote that unless Democrats "immediately sign an agreement" he will move to deploy ICE agents into American airports and conduct security enforcement "like no one has ever seen before."

Trump said that operations would include immigration enforcement. It's currently unclear what security roles, exactly, ICE agents will take on in airports.

The White House referred ABC News back to the president's post when asked what capacity Americans can expect to see ICE operating in at airports.

Trump's statements come after Democrats on Friday blocked legislation to reopen DHS for the fifth time since the partial shutdown began in mid-February.

Democrats have demanded changes to policy surrounding ICE and Customs and Border Protection in exchange for votes to fund all of the department. Republicans, meanwhile, have rejected Democratic efforts to fund other agencies in DHS like the Coast Guard, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Thousands of TSA employees have now missed their first full paychecks, and travelers are facing long lines at airports around the country.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, during an appearance on Fox News earlier Saturday, called on Democrats to negotiate with Republicans.

"I just wish they would stop using the American people as leverage. Make them go through pain so Democrats can get what they want legislatively," Duffy said.

On Capitol Hill, in a rare Saturday morning press conference, Senate Majority Leader John Thune also urged Democrats to agree to a funding deal.

"At some point, the Democrats are going to have to take yes for an answer. I know they think this is politically good for them. It is not," Thune, R-S.D., said.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers met behind closed doors with White House border czar Tom Homan throughout the week. The latest meeting concluded late Friday night.

"We need to get the government open and we’ll keep talking until it has," Homan told ABC News after the meeting.

Thune said he believed that meeting was "productive" and confirmed that the Trump administration added to its offer on DHS funding and submitted legislative text, though lawmakers have not publicly discussed what the new offer from the White House entails.

Thune said he hopes additional meetings take place over the weekend.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in speech on the Senate floor on Saturday, urged Republicans to support a Democratic effort to fund TSA while other negotiations continue.

"It is unacceptable for workers and travelers and entire airports to get taken hostage in political games, but that's what the Republicans are doing," Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

"It is unacceptable to say we will only pay TSA workers if it is attached to a bill that funds ICE with no reforms, but that's what the Republicans have been doing. Democrats want to pay TSA workers ASAP, with no strings attached," Schumer added.

Schumer said Democrats are "having productive conversations on reforming ICE and CBP" but that the process is "ongoing."

"But we must fund TSA now. Let us keep negotiating the outstanding issues with ICE, but let us start sending paychecks to TSA workers now. Let us end the long lines at the airport now," Schumer said.

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