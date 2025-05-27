Trump to push for end to all federal agencies’ Harvard contracts

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House General Services Administration is expected to send a letter to federal agencies on Tuesday asking them to "identify any contracts with Harvard, and whether they can be canceled or redirected elsewhere," a senior administration official told ABC News.

The move comes as President Donald Trump continues his attack on the school as the university has not complied with the administration's demands over providing data on its international students. It comes after the president announced over the weekend that he is considering allocating $3 billion away from Harvard to other trade schools, the latest in his battle with the Ivy League school.

Harvard filed a lawsuit against the administration last week over the order that prevented the school from admitting international students.

The administration argues in the letter, obtained by ABC News, that being a contractor of the federal government "comes with the deep responsibility and commitment to abide by all federal laws and ensure the safeguarding of taxpayer money."

The letter goes on to allege that Harvard "continues to engage in race discrimination, including in its admissions process and in other areas of student life" -- some of the diversity, equity and inclusion practices that the Trump administration has worked to curtail.

The letter also alleges that the university has "potential discriminatory hiring practices and possible violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964." The letter also takes issue with what they say is Harvard's "disturbing lack of concern for the safety and wellbeing of Jewish students," according to the administration official -- a reference to instances of antisemitism on campus.

The letter says that agencies should "consider its contracts with Harvard University and determine whether Harvard and its services efficiently promote the priorities of the Agency." It also instructs agencies to have a list of contracts with the university and the action the agency will take on it by June 6.

"We recommend that your agency terminate for convenience each contract that it determines has failed to meet its standards, and transition to a new vendor those contracts that could be better serviced by an alternative counterparty. Going forward, we also encourage your agency to seek alternative vendors for future services where you had previously considered Harvard," the letter adds.

The school hasn't immediately commented about the letter.

The New York Times first reported the letter.

ABC News' Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

