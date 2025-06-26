Trump to host event to rally Republicans behind his megabill

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Despite a setback to President Donald Trump's megabill Thursday morning, the president is set to hold an event in the East Room of the White House to rally Republicans behind his tax legislation.

"Later this afternoon, here at the White House, the president will host a 'One Big, Beautiful Event' in the East Room to rally Republicans to get the one big, beautiful bill across the finish line. At that event, he will be joined by everyday Americans from across the country, who will massively benefit from the common-sense policies and provisions within this bill," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during the briefing Thursday afternoon.

Among the special guests expected at the event are delivery drivers, a barber from Arkansas, law enforcement officers and Border Patrol agents, Leavitt added. Border czar Tom Homan is also expected to deliver remarks.

This event will "show the American people how this bill works for them and how there are provisions in this bill that will change their lives," she said.

Negotiations are underway in the Senate on the House-passed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" with some fiscal hawks pushing for additional changes.

Earlier Thursday, the Senate parliamentarian rejected key Medicaid provisions in the bill -- a major blow to Senate Republicans and their plan to slash costs in the budget package.

When asked if there is enough time for Congress to work through the issues that come up with the parliamentarian's ruling, the White House remained adamant that the president expects to sign it next week on Independence Day.

"We expect that bill to be on the president's desk for signature by July Fourth. I know that there was a ruling by the Senate parliamentarian this morning. Look, this is part of the process. This is part of the inner workings of the United States Senate. But the president is adamant about seeing this bill on his desk here at the White House by Independence Day," she said.

This comes as frustrated Republican senators balked at the parliamentarian's ruling -- with some seeking to rework the language in order to get it passed.

When asked what the president is doing to push his legislation across the finish line, Leavitt indicated that the president is hosting meetings at the White House.

