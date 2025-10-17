Trump to host Zelenskyy at White House with Tomahawks, Putin call on agenda

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Aug. 18, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump, just days after celebrating an Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement he helped broker in the Middle East, turns his attention Friday to the Russia-Ukraine war, hosting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Ukraine's request for American-made Tomahawk missiles is expected to be a focus of the talks.

"They want to go offensive," Trump said of Kyiv earlier this week. "I'll make a determination on that."

The long-range weapons would give Ukraine the ability to strike deep inside Russia, and Zelenskyy described them as a difference-maker in a conflict that has dragged three-and-a-half years. Moscow, though, warned that Tomahawk deliveries would mark "a dangerous escalation of relations between Russia and the United States."

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a long phone call on Thursday, one day before his in-person meeting with Zelenskyy. In a surprise development, Trump announced he and Putin plan to meet again (this time in Budapest) to discuss the war after initial discussions among high-level advisers next week.

Trump said he would be telling Zelenskyy on Friday what he and Putin discussed in the call.

The president said he talked with Putin "a little bit" about Tomahawks in their two-hour conversation. He said he asked the Russian president how he would feel if he sold them to Ukraine. "He didn't like the idea," Trump said.

Trump also expressed concern about depleting the U.S. supply of Tomahawks.

"They're very vital. They're very powerful. They're very accurate. They're very good. But we need them too. So, I don't know what we can do about that," Trump told reporters as he took questions during an Oval Office event.

This latest diplomatic push comes nearly two months after Trump hosted Putin in Alaska for a high-profile summit that ultimately yielded no major breakthrough. Days later, Trump welcomed Zelenskyy to the White House as well as a delegation of European leaders who rushed to Washington to support the Ukrainian leader after an extraordinarily tense scene between Zelenskyy, Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office back in February.

Trump, who once said he could end the Russia-Ukraine war immediately upon his return to office, has lamented that the conflict is more difficult to bring to a close than he anticipated.

"This is a terrible relationship, the two of them have. ... Because of my relationship with President Putin, I thought this would be very quick. And it has turned out to be -- who would think I did the Middle East before I did this?"

In Alaska, Trump's immediate goal was to set up a trilateral meeting with himself, Putin and Zelenskyy, or a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. Those meetings never occurred.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, after Trump announced he planned to meet Putin again in Hungary, asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt if the president still believed he could get Putin and Zelenskyy in the same room.

"I think he thinks it's possible, and he would, of course, love to see that happen," Leavitt said. "But right now, there were discussions and plans are now being made for the Russian side and our folks, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to meet and then for President Putin and President Trump to perhaps meet again. But I don't think the president has closed the door on that at all."

Meanwhile, Russia continues to bombard Ukraine's energy infrastructure, firing more than 300 drones and about three dozen missiles at targets throughout Ukraine overnight into Thursday.

Zelenskyy, landing in Washington on Thursday, said he hopes "that the momentum of curbing terror and war, which worked in the Middle East, will help end the Russian war against Ukraine."

"Putin is definitely not braver than HAMAS or any other terrorist. The language of force and justice will definitely work against Russia as well. We already see that Moscow is rushing to resume dialogue, just hearing about 'Tomahawks,'" the Ukrainian president wrote on X.

Zelenskyy met with American defense and energy companies on Thursday ahead of his Friday meeting at the White House.

Trump at times blamed Russia's invasion on Ukraine and Zelenskyy, though has recently expressed frustration and disappointment with Putin. This week, he said "all we want from President Putin" is to stop the killing of Ukrainians and Russians.

"It doesn't make him look good. It's a war that he should have won in one week and he's now going into his fourth year," the president said on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in remarks at a NATO gathering this week, also ramped up rhetoric against Russia, notably calling Moscow the aggressor.

"If this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States, along with our allies, will take the steps necessary to impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression," Hegseth said. "If we must take this step, the U.S. War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do."

But so far, Trump and his administration has held back from imposing tougher sanctions on Russia. Instead, he's focused on getting European countries and nations like India to stop purchasing Russian oil.

On Capitol Hill, there are growing calls among Republicans -- including Senate Majority Leader John Thune -- to proceed with a bill that would put economic penalties on Russia.

Asked what he thought about those efforts on Thursday, Trump was noncommittal: "Well, we're going to see."

