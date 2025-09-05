Trump to sign order renaming Pentagon ‘Department of War’: Sources

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House on September 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Friday renaming the Department of Defense the Department of War, a White House official and sources familiar with a draft of the executive order told ABC News.

The formal renaming of the department would require Congress to act, but the order is expected to say the new name can be used in official correspondence and ceremonial contexts and non-statutory documents.

The Secretary of Defense may also use the title of Secretary of War, the White House confirmed.

Trump has teased the renaming for months and last month told reporters he didn't think he needed congressional approval to change the name.

"We're just going to do it. I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that. I don't think we even need that," Trump said last month.

Trump has said multiple times he doesn't believe the name "Department of Defense" is strong enough.

"It used to be called the Department of War. And it had a stronger sound ... We have a Department of Defense. We're defenders," Trump said during an executive order signing in the Oval Office last week, surrounded by a number of his Cabinet officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In 1789, the Department of War was created by Congress to oversee the Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The Navy was later separated into its own department.

After World War II, President Harry Truman put all armed forces under one organization that was renamed the Department of Defense.

"It was clear from World War II that warfare was going to be joint and combined, so it was just necessary … It was clear to some as early as the 1930s that you would have to integrate military affairs and war and preparations for war, the Treasury Department" with "intelligence, allied policy issues and domestic industrial policy," said Richard Kohn, a professor of military history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In other words, fighting a war became about more than just war, Kohn said, and the Truman administration wanted a broader agency to encompass all of that.

Additionally, "defense was what was talked about in the 1940s, not just war-making," Kohn said.

