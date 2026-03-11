Trump to visit northern Kentucky as MAGA proxy battle against Thomas Massie heats up

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference at Trump National Doral Miami on March 9, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is traveling to Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday to deliver another speech focused on economic messaging. But this time, it's in the district of Rep. Thomas Massie, the six-term Republican that the president is actively working to oust.

Just two months ahead of a contentious Republican primary between Massie and Trump-endorsed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, the president is set to make two stops in the area: at a packaging facility in Hebron, Kentucky, and then at ThermoFisher in Reading, Ohio, where he’ll discuss efforts to lower prescription drug prices.

The visit comes amid an ongoing, bitter feud between Massie and Gallrein -- one of the party’s few significant MAGA proxy battles this year. The race is also one of the most expensive House GOP primaries of the 2026 cycle.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week that Trump will be joined by Ohio and Kentucky lawmakers "who he greatly admires and respects and supports." Massie won't be at any of Wednesday's events alongside Trump; a Gallrein spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that he will be in attendance for the president’s event.

Massie has long been the subject of Trump’s ire, but it has ramped up this cycle with Massie's unwavering push for the release of the files about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as his opposition to significant legislation championed by the president, including his chief domestic policy package.

Last week, Massie was one of two Republicans to buck party leadership and vote in favor of the Iran war powers resolution, which attempts to curtail military action.

In October, Trump said Massie needed to be "thrown out of office," after the congressman objected to a short-term funding bill backed by the president– also saying, “[Massie] SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him."

Trump then nudged Gallrein to enter the race, backed him, and the fifth-generation farmer launched his bid that month.

In a social media post on Monday, Gallrein said the "rally will be a huge moment for our campaign and for the people of Northern Kentucky." Gallrein wrote Monday on X.

In an interview with ABC affiliate WCPO about the president's visit and his race against Gallrein, Massie said he's glad Trump is visiting the district and "paying attention to local issues."

"I suspect he’s also going to try and help my opponent, but you know that’s really all my opponent has going for him. He's promised to be a rubber stamp when he gets to Washington, D.C., and I don’t think people here want a rubber stamp."

Massie told WCPO he will not make Trump's visit due to prior commitments.

Massie also said the president would “discover” support for the positions he champions, including a focus on releasing the Epstein files and staying out of foreign wars.

"What they’ll discover is Trump fans in KY-4 and across the entire commonwealth also support my work on the Epstein files, reigning in spending, ending forever wars, draining the swamp, and food freedom!” Massie said in a social media post on Tuesday regarding the president’s upcoming visit to his district.

Ahead of his visit, Trump attacked Massie on his social media platform, saying, "I predict that 'Representative'Thomas Massie will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman in the long and fabled history of the United States Congress."

"Massie, who is running against a great American Patriot in the Kentucky Primary, will hopefully lose BIG," added Trump, who reiterated his endorsement of Gallrein in another post.

The president’s rhetoric toward Massie is not new -- in 2020, Trump called on the GOP to "throw Massie out of Republican party" following the congressman’s opposition to a coronavirus relief bill. Still, Massie won his primary by 62 points. In 2022, Trump endorsed Massie for reelection, calling him a "conservative warrior." Massie won by nearly 60 points that year.

But with Massie on the outs with Trump once again, Kentucky’s primary election -- which will take place on May 19 -- is expected to remain contentious.

On Tuesday, Massie attempted to paint his opponent as the "Trump traitor," claiming Gallrein dropped his Republican affiliation after Trump became the party’s presidential nominee in 2016.

"Woke Eddie Gallrein abandoned President Trump’s Republican party – a complete dereliction of his MAGA duty," the narrator of a recent Massie ad says.

Gallrein spokeswoman Alexandra Wilkes acknowledged that Gallrein changed his voter registration in the past, but pinned the blame on Massie for this decision.

"Ed briefly changed registration out of frustration with the broken system Congressman Massie created in his district, which hurt the Republican Party, and he is proud to stand with President Trump and true conservative Republicans," Wilkes said in a statement, slamming Massie for "pretending to be a Trump ally."

Gallrein is also supported by Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, who is also running for Senate, to replace outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell. Barr’s decision to endorse against Massie was significant, given that Massie is a part of his delegation. Trump has not yet endorsed in the Kentucky Senate race, and Barr is among the top three GOP candidates working for his endorsement.

