Trump touts ‘historic dawn of a new Middle East’ in Knesset speech

(JERUSALEM) -- In a speech to Israel's parliament on a day when the country's living 20 hostages were released as part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement he helped broker, President Donald Trump told the Knesset, "This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East."

"This long and difficult war has now ended," Trump said.

In pointed remarks seemingly aimed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu --who has not been as explicit, Trump said, "Israel, with our help, has won all that they can by force of arms. You've won," he said. "Now it's time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East. It's about time you were able to enjoy the fruits of your labor."

In a sign of the warm welcome he was receiving, many in the audience were wearing MAGA-style hats that read "Trump The Peace President."

"We gather on a day of profound joy, of soaring hope, of renewed faith -- and above all, a day to give our deepest thanks to the Almighty God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob," Trump said.

"After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace," Trump said. "A land and a region that will live. God willing, in peace for all eternity."

Trump's speech was briefly disrupted when Ayman Udah, an Arab-Israeli from Israel's Hadash party, and his colleague, Ofir Kassif, a Jewish Israeli, shouted out and raised a banner that read "genocide." They were swiftly ejected from the parliament.

"That was very efficient," Trump said after the interruption as he returned to his remarks.

Trump received several standing ovations at the Knesset, where he was introduced by the speaker of Israel's parliament as the "best friend Israel has ever had" in the White House -- a sentiment echoed by Netanyahu.

"No American president has ever done more for Israel, and as I said in Washington, it ain't even close. It's not really a match," Netanyahu said.

Trump directly criticized his Oval Office predecessors, former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, accusing them of a "hatred toward Israel" and saying he was proud to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal brokered during Obama's administration.

The Israeli prime minister said when Trump was elected, "overnight, everything changed."

"Mr. President, today, we welcome you here to thank you for your pivotal leadership and putting forward a proposal that got the backing of almost the entire world, a proposal that brings all our hostages home, a proposal that ends the war by achieving all our objectives, a proposal that opens the door to an historic expansion of peace in our region and beyond our region," Netanyahu said. "Mr. President, you are committed to this peace. I am committed to this peace. And together, Mr. President, we will achieve this peace."

With Trump looking on smiling, Netanyahu announced he submitted Trump's nomination to be the first non-Israeli recipient of the Israel Prize, Israel's highest award. Earlier, the speaker of Israel's parliament said he will be nominating Trump for next year's Nobel Peace Prize.

"As to that other prize, just a question time, you'll get it," Netanyahu said.

In a surprise moment Trump asked Israel President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu -- prompting a long round of applause from the audience in the parliament. Netanyahu is currently on trial facing bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges in multiple cases.

"That was not in the speech, as you probably know, but I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense," Trump said.

At the Knesset for Trump's speech was his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, the latter having been involved in negotiations, as well as White House special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The White House posted a short video of Trump and Netanyahu meeting with the families of hostages before his address.

After the speech, Trump was headed to an international "peace summit" in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt where he was to sign an agreement on what's next for Gaza with more than 20 others leaders from around the world.

Netanyahu will not attend the summit, despite being invited by Trump.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his invitation, but said that he would not be able to participate due to the proximity of the holiday," the prime minister's office said in a statement. "The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his efforts to expand the circle of peace -- peace through strength."

Trump arrived earlier Monday at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, where he was met by Netanyahu and Herzog.

The final 20 living hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, were returned to Israel on Monday, Israeli officials said, the first phase of an agreement that also called for Israel to release Palestinian prisoners.

