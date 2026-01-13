Trump turns focus to the economy with speech in Detroit

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(DETROIT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday is turning his focus to the economy amid his administration's intense foreign policy push with a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

Trump's remarks come as many Americans remain concerned about high prices.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found 64% of registered voters said the cost of living is a "very serious problem" in the United States. On the economy overall, nearly half of voters said they think it's getting worse, and 57% of voters said they disapproved of Trump's handling of the issue.

As Trump left the White House on Tuesday, he touted new inflation data and continued his pressure campaign on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates.

"We have very low inflation. So, that would give 'too-late Powell' the chance to give us a nice, beautiful, big rate cut, which would be great for the country," Trump told reporters. "But rates are falling also, and growth is going up. We have tremendous growth numbers. So, growth is going up. So, I'll be talking about that today in Detroit, the big speech, and I can only say that the country is doing well."

Powell is now facing criminal investigation by the Justice Department over his testimony last year about the renovation of the central bank's headquarters in Washington. Powell said he believes the probe is politically motivated.

When asked by ABC News on Tuesday if he approved of the investigation, Trump said, "He's billions of dollars over budget. So either he's incompetent or he's crooked. I don't know what he is. But certainly he doesn't do a very good job."

Inflation held steady at 2.7% in December, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed, its lowest level since July but still higher than the Fed's target rate.

Tuesday's trip to Michigan is the latest stop in the administration's push to sell the president's economic agenda to voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

November's off-year elections in New York City, New Jersey and Virginia showed pocketbook issues were top of mind for voters. Democrats who focused on affordability won big in those races, according to exit polls. Trump has derided affordability as a "Democratic hoax."

Trump's faced criticism from some in his own party, including former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for not doing more to address the high cost of living and focusing too much on foreign affairs.

In recent days, Trump's announced several economic proposals -- including a ban on large institutional investors from "buying more single-family homes" and a 1-year, 10% cap on credit card interest rates. Trump's housing plan has been met with some skepticism from analysts, and banks have pushed back on his pitch to cap credit card interest rates.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, previewing Trump's Detroit speech on Monday, told reporters he would discuss recent news on inflation and mortgage rates.

"These economic policies are really coming into fruition now that we're in 2026 and we'll be seeing more tax cuts into the pockets of the American people later this spring as well. So, it's all good news on the economic front, and I know the president looks forward to talking about that tomorrow in Michigan," Leavitt said.

