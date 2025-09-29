Trump unveils sweeping peace plan for Gaza that he says Israel accepts

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room at the White House, September 29, 2025 in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Monday fast-tracked his administration's efforts to secure peace in Gaza, rolling out a detailed vision for a U.S.-backed ceasefire that the White House says will bring the war to an immediate end.

He said Israel has accepted the proposal but the success of the plan still hinges on the cooperation of Hamas.

"We're at a minimum, very, very close," Trump said during a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Speaking alongside the president, Netanyahu appeared to sign off on the proposal.

"I believe that today we're taking a critical step towards both ending the war in Gaza and setting the stage for dramatically advancing peace in the Middle East," Netanyahu said.

Hamas did not immediately respond to comments from the president or the prime minister, but an official familiar with the negotiations said mediators had not yet fully briefed the group on the latest peace plan.

Shortly before Trump and Netanyahu addressed reporters, the White House released a 20-point plan, which calls for the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement.

In exchange, more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners would be released, all military operations will be suspended, and "battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal," according to the plan.

The release from the White House also promises that, if the deal is enacted, members of Hamas "who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty."

"Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries," the proposal reads.

But Trump made it clear that if Hamas doesn't accept the terms, Israel would have his "full backing" to "finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas."

"Bibi, you'd have our full backing to do what you would have to do," the president said, referring to the prime minister by his nickname.

Netanyahu also said Israel would not hesitate to restart its military campaign against Hamas if the militant group refused the deal or reneged on the terms of the agreement.

"This can be done the easy way, or the hard way," Netanyahu said. "But it will be done."

Although the White House called it a news conference, the two men left without taking questions from reporters.

"I think while we wait for these documents to be signed and get everybody in line, I think it maybe is not really appropriate to take questions," Trump said.

After Trump asked the prime minister if he wanted to take a question or two from a "friendly Israeli reporter," Netanyahu also declined, saying, "I would go by your instinct -- we'll have enough time for questions. Let's settle the issue first."

