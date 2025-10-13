Trump, world leaders gather in Egypt for ceasefire deal signing with Netanyahu absent

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (l, CDU) is taking part in the Gaza summit chaired by Egypt's President al-Sisi alongside US President Donald Trump. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

(SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt) -- President Donald Trump joined more than 20 world leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday for talks on Gaza's future with the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement underway.

Among those gathered for the summit were Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former prime minister Tony Blair, as well as officials from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

The group posed for a family picture in front a sign that read "Peace 2025" before a signing ceremony on the agreement.

Trump is also set to deliver formal remarks in which he will tout the breakthrough as a turning point for the region.

"This is the day that people across this region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for. With the historic agreement we have just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered. Together, we have achieved the impossible," Trump will say, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.

"All the momentum now is toward a great, glorious, and lasting peace," he is expected to say.

Noticeably absent from talks in Egypt, though, were representatives for Israel and Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office cited the Jewish holiday as the reason for his absence, despite him having been directly invited by President Trump.

Earlier Monday, Trump addressed Israel's parliament, where he hailed a "new dawn in the Middle East" and declared the war in Gaza to be over despite challenges ahead in ensuring a lasting peace.

Hamas released the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages on Monday and Israel freed Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement, with emotional scenes playing out in Tel Aviv and Gaza as families reunited.

But many questions remain about what comes next, including to what extent President Trump will be personally involved in shaping a post-war Gaza.

Trump said the second phase of his proposed peace plan is in progress, though didn't provide much detail.

"Well, it started. I mean, it started as far as we’re concerned," Trump said as he sat with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. "Phase two has started. And, you know, the phases are all a little bit mixed in with each other. You’re gonna start cleaning up. You look at Gaza it needs a lot of clean-up."

The U.S. president also appeared to set his sights next on Iran, urging the country to use this opportunity to work with the administration on a nuclear deal.

"We are ready when you are and it will be the best decision that Iran has ever made, and it's going to happen," Trump said during his speech at the Knesset.

Trump reiterated that point as he took reporter questions alongside Egypt's president.

"I think Iran will come along. They've been battered and bruised. You know, they need some help. They have big sanctions, as you know, tremendous sanctions. I'd love to take the sanctions off when they're ready to talk," Trump said.

