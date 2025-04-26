Trump, Zelenskyy meet privately ahead of pope’s funeral

president Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are seen arriving at the Pope's Funeral at the Vatican in Rome, Italy on 26 April, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(ROME) -- President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met privately in Rome on Saturday before attending the funeral for Pope Francis.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the press pool traveling with Trump that the two men had a "very productive session." More details about the meeting "will follow," he said.

"Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one," Zelenskyy posted on X after the meeting. "Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."

This was the first meeting between the two men since their contentious encounter in the White House Oval Office in late February.

Late Friday, following special envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier in the day, Trump posted that it was "a good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine," and he suggested it's now time for the two sides to meet at "very high levels."

"They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to "finish it off," he wrote on his social media site.

"Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the END to this cruel and senseless war!" Trump added in the post, but provided no additional information about the apparent progress.

Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, were seated about seven people away from Trump and the first lady Melania Trump, according to the press pool.

Former President Biden and former first lady Jill Biden were about four rows behind them.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.