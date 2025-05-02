Trump’s 2026 budget proposal calls for $163B in cuts to federal spending

Politics News
Michelle Stoddart, ABC News
May 2, 2025
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House on Friday released President Donald Trump's proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which calls for $163 billion in cuts to federal spending.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, in a letter to Congress alongside the proposal, said the cuts to discretionary funding would lead to "significant savings."

"The President is proposing base non-defense discretionary budget authority $163 billion -- 22.6 percent below -- current-year spending, while still protecting funding for homeland security, veterans, seniors, law enforcement, and infrastructure," Vought wrote.

While budget proposals are essentially wish-list for the administration, they serve to illustrate the president's priorities and what the White House hopes is a jumping off point for negotiations with Congress.

The cuts proposed would come from the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, USAID and the Environmental Protection Agency, among others.

However, Trump is proposing a 13% increase to defense spending, which would bring it to $1.01 trillion for the next fiscal year.

The administration's also proposing $175 billion to go toward the southern border.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump says ‘going to be taking away’ Harvard’s tax exempt status

Justin Gomez and Arthur Jones II, ABC News
May. 2, 2025
Politics News

US military says standards for investigating sex assault claims to remain unchanged

Anne Flaherty, ABC News
May. 1, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital